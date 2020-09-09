6 people from a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands have now recovered from COVID-19.

Speaking to NDTV, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said all the six people have recovered and returned to their island.

There are five particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) -- some in Port Blair and others across different islands in the archipelago. One PVTG has shown positivity. Six were positive, all have recovered and returned to their island.

However, 15 others from the Nicobarese tribe have also been tested positive for COVID and are currently undergoing treatment.

At present, there are 312 active COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar islands.

We have nearly 1 lakh new cases every day. And despite multiple agencies admitting that the dissease has reached to the farthest corners of the country providing enough evidence of community transmission, the central government remains tightlipped on the matter.