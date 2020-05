Check everything you relate to from the list below and we'll tell you how 'aatmanirbhar' you are.

You prefer desi over angrezi.

You believe and practice 'apna haath jagannath'.

You'd rather go to a friend's place to study than attend classes.

You only clean your house once a week during lockdown.

You needed Google to count the number of zeroes in ₹20 lakh crore after PM Modi's speech.

The last time you talked to anyone was 2 months ago.

You do not miss going to the salon during lockdown.

You never say 'bhai party' to your friends.

You workout daily without fail during lockdown.

You don't need anyone else to create problems in your life.

Money Heist inspires you to print your own money.

You have turned autocorrect off in your mobile phone.

You believe in carrying chits into examination hall.

You have never used Google Assistant on your phone or TV.

You haven't called your ex, even once, in the entire lockdown.

You have solved RD Sharma questions without any help.

You can find your things without mom's help.

You do not delay cleaning dishes after meals.

Your house is full of Patanjali products.

Your lazy ass didn't even care to Google the meaning of 'atmanirbhar'.

You haven't donated to PM Cares Fund.

You recently learnt to cook Maggi.

You didn't stock up on condoms when lockdown was announced.