One upon a time we trusted our news channels and their content. We watched news to know what is happening in the world.

While we watch news for the same reason now, Indian media is somehow failing to deliver what they are supposed to and have become a comedy circus.

Amid all that's going on in the nation, it seems that news reporters have gone crazy for content.

So much so that they grilled a postman outside Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai not caring even a bit who that person actually was.

Before the poor fellow could tell them that he is a postman, the reporters kept on asking:

Kyun toda? Kangana ne kya kiya tha?

While the video has given content to laugh, netizens are saddened to see the state of affairs of Indian media.

That media lady was shouting... Kyunnnn thodaaaaaa.. Kangan ne kya kiyaaaaa... Lol



Youtubers might have fun..

Itna content kaha milega to make videos



Jokes aside, it's really astounding to see that Republic dude heckling and shouting "notice dikhaiye" and almost proceeds to snatching it from the hand.

Areh woh Postman hai, sun toh lo yaar 😂

Hats off to Investigative Journalism of @News18India 😹😹😹

This is ridiculous. Are they deliberately trying to act dumb to attract more views?

At least listen to him once. Poor postman 😞

Dumb fuc*$. Can't they see the logo of "IndiaPost" on his shirt. God bless the "4th pillar of democracy".

meet new sensation of India

main postman hoon bhai🤣🤣

I don't know why every reporter is trying to be Arnab🤷‍♀️

"jo mila use pel do" wali patrakarita ho gayi hai.

I don't know where they have lost their common sense

😂😂😂😂 Bechara galat kholi mein aagaya lagta hain

This is funny and stupid at the same time.

Literally shooting (questions?!) the messenger (postman🤦)

I think we've seen it all. And all I can say is: Please don't kill the messenger.