In a highly commendable gesture, teenage golfer Arjun Bhati has sold off his 102 national and international trophies to raise money for coronavirus treatment and control in India.

He pledged ₹4.30 lakh towards the PM-Cares fund.

Arjun tweeted about the same, saying that his grandmother called him the 'real Arjun' upon hearing the news. He also added that right now the priority is to save lives and that he will earn more trophies in future.

आपको🙏 8 साल में जो देश,विदेश से जीतकर कमाई हुई 102 ट्रोफ़ी देश संकट के समय मैंने 102 लोगों को दे दी,उनसे आए हुए कुल-4,30,000-Rs आज PM Care Fund में देश की मदद को दिए,ये सुनकर दादी रोई फिर बोली तू सच में अर्जुन है,आज देश के लोग बचने चाहिए ट्रोफ़ी तो🏆फिर आ जाएँगी,@narendramodi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wmoJtyObzi — Arjun Bhati - 🇮🇳 (@arjunbhatigolf) April 7, 2020

PM Narendra Modi applauded the young athlete with a tweet, saying that this is the sentiment which will help India beat coronavirus.

Twitter also was all praise for Arjun, who has shown a great deal of maturity at such a young age.

A champion on and off the field.