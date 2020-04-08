In a highly commendable gesture, teenage golfer Arjun Bhati has sold off his 102 national and international trophies to raise money for coronavirus treatment and control in India.

He pledged 4.30 lakh towards the PM-Cares fund.

arjun bhati sells golf trophies
Source: The Print

Arjun tweeted about the same, saying that his grandmother called him the 'real Arjun' upon hearing the news. He also added that right now the priority is to save lives and that he will earn more trophies in future.

PM Narendra Modi applauded the young athlete with a tweet, saying that this is the sentiment which will help India beat coronavirus.

Twitter also was all praise for Arjun, who has shown a great deal of maturity at such a young age.

A champion on and off the field.