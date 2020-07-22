An Afghan girl shot dead two Taliban terrorists and wounded several more after they dragged her parents out and killed them. According to the Indian Express, the terrorists had stormed her home in Griwa because her father was a supporter of the government.

The girl, now identified as Qamar Gul, a teenager between the age of 14-16 and her younger brother have now been taken to a safer place.

The Taliban were looking for her father, the village chief. When his wife resisted, they took them outside and shot them.

Local police head Habiburahman Malekzada spoke to reporters and said:

“Qamar Gul, who was inside the house, took an AK-47 gun the family had and first shot dead the two Taliban fighters who killed her parents, and then injured a few others.

Later several other terrorists came to attack Gul's house but were expeled by the villagers.