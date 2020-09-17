I don't know what to say about Arnab that has not been said already. The guy is a living legend.

He is the only Prime Time anchor who has the guts to say mujhe drugs do on live TV.

He is the only one who had the audacity to blame the real culprit, Pakistan, behind the locusts attack in India.

And he is probably the only person in the country to call out Salman for...staying silent...on...drugs mafia. What else did you think? Is there anything we care about in this country anymore?

Arnab went on a rant about Salman and 'bolti kyun band hai uski?' and here is the video of the same.

CHUP KYUN HO SALMAN? KIS SHEHER MEIN HO TUM? KIS DESH MEIN HO TUM SALMAN?

My hero is the panelist who softly whispers, "Baat kya ho rahi thi aur kahan ja rahe hain?".

No one will give credit to him, but he is the guy who'll change the fate of India.

Anyhow, the video is now doing rounds on social media and here are some reactions for your morning laughter dose.

Every word of my next article on Arnab will be in caps. Language itself doesn't seem to do justice to him.