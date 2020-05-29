India is under a massive locust attack and Republic TV's Arnab Goswami thinks it is an attack by Pakistan. No, we are not telling you what he is thinking, he's telling that himself.

As you can imagine, the idea of terrorist locusts sent by Pakistan wasn't really an idea that could be sold to begin with, at least not on Twitter!

This man is an embarrassment. If anyone says that they're proud of Arnab then they're dumbfucks too. Assam is drowning on flood and he choose to do a prime on locust attack which can relate to Pakistan somehow things that fulfill his agenda. Shame on the shithead. #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/Eec9ynXkcd — বিশ্ব লাহন_Biswa Lahon (@biswa_lahon) May 29, 2020

At first there were spy pigeons, and now Jihadi locust. Yar Pakistani's are just brilliant😂😂😂

I wonder what's next, killer honey bees may be😂😂#ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/FiFgONRTyq — Jahanzaib (@jahanzaib_munir) May 29, 2020

#ArnabGoswami doing everything to make the country look stupid. You are a disgrace to our nation! pic.twitter.com/zbhoH10w8u — Farhan (@freakycism) May 29, 2020

#ArnabGoswami

This is the level of thinking he has. And his journaism is shit. pic.twitter.com/nwg0ZI9itt — rajeev hegde (@rajeev_hegde) May 29, 2020

I can not understand. What should i ask them #ArnabGoswami #RepublicTV what's wrong with u man pic.twitter.com/sRFFP6zvFv — Kumar Chandrakant (@Chandrakant107) May 29, 2020

I am seriously worried for this Arnab Chap. His family must seek immediate medical attention before he self destructs..#ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/EaKclJH4Q4 — Che (@Siveshchauhan) May 28, 2020

#ArnabGoswami has completely lost it. There was a time when I used to enjoy him on TimesNow but now he opened a comedy channel and does comedy every night on #RepublicTV — Satwik Deshpande (@satwik375) May 29, 2020

The Locusts have turned omnivorous, they have eaten his head out !



You’re shit @republic tv. #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/8kXMV3NnYd — Udbhav Bhatt (@udbhav02) May 29, 2020

The longer version of Arnab's expert comments on Pakistan's alleged locust conspiracy against India. If a @republic employee goes job hunting, what would they show as their journalistic achievement? pic.twitter.com/zwgoUtnfWi — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) May 29, 2020

Everyday when we think this is the lowest level , godi media falls further down to prove us wrong 😂 #ArnabGoswami#RepublicTV pic.twitter.com/Wm20wZbOFw — Khanvajad (@khanvajad) May 29, 2020

#ArnabGoswami reminds us everyday that losers can accomplish great things in life if they remain confident. https://t.co/R1VCPRXUVJ — Ravishing Ruhi (@R1Ruhi) May 29, 2020

@Republic_Bharat employees have no dignity left inside them because of their psychopath boss #ArnabGoswami.



What will they say in interviews? "My boss was so obsessed with #Pakistan that's why I'm switching my job?" Haayeee Tauba!!😱pic.twitter.com/YaWtmAUaIp — Khushboo خوشبو (@KhushbooTweets) May 29, 2020

We are running out of words now to describe this. That's just it.