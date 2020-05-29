India is under a massive locust attack and Republic TV's Arnab Goswami thinks it is an attack by Pakistan. No, we are not telling you what he is thinking, he's telling that himself. 

Source: The Print

No, we are not reading his mind, he's telling that himself. 

As you can imagine, the idea of terrorist locusts sent by Pakistan wasn't really an idea that could be sold to begin with, at least not on Twitter!

We are running out of words now to describe this. That's just it. 