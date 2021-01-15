WhatsApp chats between Arnab Goswami and Partho Das Gupta who is the Ex-CEO of BARC have been allegedly leaked by the Mumbai Police.
A few screenshots of the chat between the two were shared on Twitter by Abhijeet Dipke. Apparently, Arnab is asking help from PMO with relations to the TRP Scam.
In one of the chats he also talks about meeting BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.
Arnab : I am meeting @PrakashJavdekar tomorrow— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) January 15, 2021
Partho : Javdekar is useless. #Arnab #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/Ac2qIsu3or
Earlier, the Mumbai Police accused Arnab of paying lakhs to Ex-BARC CEO to boost TRPs of two Republic news channels (English & Hindi). And, he apparently met with Dasgupta several times to discuss ratings for his channels.