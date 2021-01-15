WhatsApp chats between Arnab Goswami and Partho Das Gupta who is the Ex-CEO of BARC have been allegedly leaked by the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police releases 500 pages WhatsApp chat between Arnab Goswami and Partho Das Gupta ( Ex CEO of BARC) pic.twitter.com/C3wnxjRi0N — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) January 15, 2021

A few screenshots of the chat between the two were shared on Twitter by Abhijeet Dipke. Apparently, Arnab is asking help from PMO with relations to the TRP Scam.

Arnab's WhatsApp chat leaked. The data is more than of 80 MB.



These are few screenshots of Arnab asking help from PMO. pic.twitter.com/YCzGUJ0tcD — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) January 15, 2021

In one of the chats he also talks about meeting BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

Here's how people reacted to this piece of information.

Arnab's WhatsApp chat runs into 500 pages. Not surprised to know he talks so much online too. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) January 15, 2021

Can we see a discussion tonight in Shameless Modia on exposed #ArnabGoswami???



Startling revelations in 500 pages of WhatsApp leak.. pic.twitter.com/j2Ixun1Bxp — Md Obaidullah (@INCObaid) January 15, 2021

After the chats leak, goswami is just a liability for modi.#ArnabGoswami be like 👇 pic.twitter.com/1eBCGjmCtA — Shivankar Joshi (@accidental_sach) January 15, 2021

#ArnabGoswami became the first victim of whatsapp's new privacy policy🤷🤦#JustSaying — Anurag (@Anuragkukreti7) January 15, 2021

After reading #ArnabGoswami secured whatsapp chat, Prakash Javdekar be like: pic.twitter.com/6uctWaWvC5 — AAM AADMI PARTY 🇮🇳 Chembur, Mumbai. (@ChemburAap) January 15, 2021

#WhatsApp spent crores of rupees on full page advert in newspapers for privacy and here we are. Mumbai Police doing full gayee bhains paani mein for WA. Smh. https://t.co/HalNgPrQnf — Fourth Angle of a Triangle!! (@BlackMirrorMonk) January 15, 2021

Mumbai police has last laugh https://t.co/1WwzN1Bixq — फोटूवाला Sandy (@mann_ka_radio) January 15, 2021

Best news so far https://t.co/ZvQHQWGdaA — IMRAN KHAN (@name_is_imran) January 15, 2021

The beat seller of the year 2021- chats of #ArnabGoswami



The sheer suddenness of the move ! 😅 pic.twitter.com/SHYz1mZaXl — Lavanya Ballal | ಲಾವಣ್ಯ ಬಲ್ಲಾಳ್ (@LavanyaBallal) January 15, 2021

*he leaked chats of rhea.



*now his own chats are leaked.



KARMA#ArnabGoswami right now pic.twitter.com/gWLihkFGD1 — ₴Ⱨ₳ⱤłQ ₭Ⱨ₳₦ 🏹 (@Shariqnawazkha4) January 15, 2021

Earlier, the Mumbai Police accused Arnab of paying lakhs to Ex-BARC CEO to boost TRPs of two Republic news channels (English & Hindi). And, he apparently met with Dasgupta several times to discuss ratings for his channels.