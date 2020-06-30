Earlier yesterday, taking a stand for the rising tension on the Indo-China border, the Indian government banned the use of 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Romwe, Shien, Clean Master, to name a few.
While Netizens are still debating if blocking the use of a few apps is a good enough retaliation for the strained territorial aggression, TV anchor Arnab Goswami saw this step as:
The sheer suddenness of the move, the unexpected nature of the move, the unpredictability of the move.
While Mr. Goswami was live- on-air 'reporting' the ban, he had a theatrical monologue treating the news as a huge victory for the nation.
At this point it is difficult to tell whether something is parody or real pic.twitter.com/oTc0eyOoin— dorku (@Dorkstar) June 29, 2020
After the "journalist" got done with his impassionate commentary, Netzine went all 'Wah Arnab-Ji Wah' with all their sarcasm, saltines and savageness:
Arnab is a parody account of Arnab. https://t.co/MuFsS2wOzr— Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) June 30, 2020
Arnab is a real Tiktok star— Mahua (@mahuadey20) June 29, 2020
😂😂😂
"Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former." - Albert Einstein https://t.co/whbZO6LuUV— Ankit Yadav (@theLOLindian) June 30, 2020
Seeing the video my first thought was like did we took back Aksai Chin?— WalterSandersAnthony (@wsa2712) June 29, 2020
When you take 3 lines of namak thinking its cocaine— Aman Jain (@sundarredcliff) June 29, 2020
see what overdosing of caffeine can do .— Subham Nayak (@SubhamN94882044) June 29, 2020
If this isn’t how she reacts after you go down on her, she fakin!— Sourab (@humnore) June 29, 2020
So this is what extreme second-hand embarrassment feels like.— Pradnya Wakchaure (@pradnyaw25) June 29, 2020
When my mom beat the shit out of me for harassing my younger sibling https://t.co/07TzXws32e— Raj Mehta (@rajmehta982) June 30, 2020
First 15 seconds is my reaction when Ser Bolton killed Robb Stark and said "The Lannisters send their regards" (S03E09)— Durgesh Kinnerkar (@durgeshk17) June 29, 2020
I think he has a hell of a career in WWE ahead of him. https://t.co/P4Ry8Vys4i— Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) June 30, 2020
If there is a comical parody for a flop parody - then this is it.— Freewill (@Freewilll007) June 29, 2020
Come on, someone tell the world... is this an Indian Comedian or Indian news anchor ?— Darren Sangita (@darrensangita) June 29, 2020
Is it publicity for Chinese app or banning it🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/6MbH6eLmik— VIJΛY 🌊 (@vijjuxi) June 29, 2020
No satirist can now match Arnab’s actual antics.— SAUPTIK SINHA (@sauptik87) June 29, 2020
Indians can watch this instead of tik tok— True or False (@posttokilukkam) June 29, 2020
As we write this, according to various reports, satellite images show that China has intruded 424 m into the Indian territory's Galwan religion.
Maybe it's time for this 'journalist' to stop getting distracted and focus on the real issues.