Earlier yesterday, taking a stand for the rising tension on the Indo-China border, the Indian government banned the use of 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Romwe, Shien, Clean Master, to name a few.

While Netizens are still debating if blocking the use of a few apps is a good enough retaliation for the strained territorial aggression, TV anchor Arnab Goswami saw this step as:

The sheer suddenness of the move, the unexpected nature of the move, the unpredictability of the move.

While Mr. Goswami was live- on-air 'reporting' the ban, he had a theatrical monologue treating the news as a huge victory for the nation.

At this point it is difficult to tell whether something is parody or real pic.twitter.com/oTc0eyOoin — dorku (@Dorkstar) June 29, 2020

After the "journalist" got done with his impassionate commentary, Netzine went all 'Wah Arnab-Ji Wah' with all their sarcasm, saltines and savageness:

Arnab is a parody account of Arnab. https://t.co/MuFsS2wOzr — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) June 30, 2020

Arnab is a real Tiktok star

😂😂😂 — Mahua (@mahuadey20) June 29, 2020

Going by Arnab's emotions, the army can return home. We have defeated china. We have destroyed their economy. We have WON guys! — shashank (@Theshashank_p) June 30, 2020

"Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former." - Albert Einstein https://t.co/whbZO6LuUV — Ankit Yadav (@theLOLindian) June 30, 2020

Seeing the video my first thought was like did we took back Aksai Chin? — WalterSandersAnthony (@wsa2712) June 29, 2020

When you take 3 lines of namak thinking its cocaine — Aman Jain (@sundarredcliff) June 29, 2020

see what overdosing of caffeine can do . — Subham Nayak (@SubhamN94882044) June 29, 2020

If this isn’t how she reacts after you go down on her, she fakin! — Sourab (@humnore) June 29, 2020

So this is what extreme second-hand embarrassment feels like. — Pradnya Wakchaure (@pradnyaw25) June 29, 2020

When my mom beat the shit out of me for harassing my younger sibling https://t.co/07TzXws32e — Raj Mehta (@rajmehta982) June 30, 2020

First 15 seconds is my reaction when Ser Bolton killed Robb Stark and said "The Lannisters send their regards" (S03E09) — Durgesh Kinnerkar (@durgeshk17) June 29, 2020

I think he has a hell of a career in WWE ahead of him. https://t.co/P4Ry8Vys4i — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) June 30, 2020

If there is a comical parody for a flop parody - then this is it. — Freewill (@Freewilll007) June 29, 2020

Come on, someone tell the world... is this an Indian Comedian or Indian news anchor ? — Darren Sangita (@darrensangita) June 29, 2020

Is it publicity for Chinese app or banning it🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6MbH6eLmik — VIJΛY 🌊 (@vijjuxi) June 29, 2020

When I give my cat his meds pic.twitter.com/VeLkfPayyC — Darshana Mitra (@darshana_mitra) June 29, 2020

No satirist can now match Arnab’s actual antics. — SAUPTIK SINHA (@sauptik87) June 29, 2020

Please Arnab at least spare comedy for comedians @republic — sagar deshpande (@I_am_sago) June 30, 2020

Indians can watch this instead of tik tok — True or False (@posttokilukkam) June 29, 2020

As we write this, according to various reports, satellite images show that China has intruded 424 m into the Indian territory's Galwan religion.

Maybe it's time for this 'journalist' to stop getting distracted and focus on the real issues.