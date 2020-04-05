If you have been following the news since the lockdown started on the 25th of March, then you have seen Chennai policeman Rajesh Babu wearing a helmet with weird spikes, a representation of the coronavirus.
The helmet was made by a local artist B Gowtham, who had given it to Rajesh Babu of Villivakkam V1 police station to raise awareness among people roaming on the streets despite the lockdown.
Launched the next creative #coronawarrior #coronahelmet to raise awareness on #Socialdistancing & #socialprotection, in our local market the crowd without awareness getting the essentials for their home. So to extend my awareness to the people started this creative. #CoronaAlert Thank you #rajeeshbabu sir inspector of police at v1 villivakkam police station to take up this creative to raise awareness in your way. ❤️ #villivakkam #artkingdom. Work assisted by @pugazh_art @i_am_jaikrishnan #coronamace #coronashield
Speaking to Scroll, he said that he's prepared a coronavirus warrior package as everyone has to be a warrior to fight coronavirus.
However, Gowtham isn't impressed by Bengaluru Police doing skits to keep people out of the streets. He says that the purpose is to educate, not entertain.
This article and all information within have been sourced from Scroll.