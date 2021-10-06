If you talk about talent, India endures an abundance of it. The latest example of this is from Arunachal Pradesh which is the cutest thing on the internet today.

This little one went viral for rapping on the popular song 'Apna Time Aayega' from the movie Gully Boy.

He sings his heart out as you see him performing with so much energy. Have a look at the video. I am sure you will love it.



The video was shared by Yuva Arunachal. They captioned it saying, “No limit to talent and can be found anywhere. Rapping a Bollywood number by a little Monpa native boy from Arunachal Pradesh.”

People are praising him for his boundless energy. The comment section is filled with so much love.



Yes sir, your time will surely come.

Now that's the cutest thing on the internet today.