As we approach the supposed end of the lockdown in India, speculation has been rife that it will be extended. Several chief ministers have also suggested that it's the only way to stem the spread of the coronavirus. This has not been confirmed by those at the top.

However, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted this today, lauding the PM for extending the lockdown.

PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 11, 2020

There has not been any official word from the Centre about extending the lockdown as of now. According to The Economic Times, the government is considering extending it for 2 weeks.

Further updates are awaited.