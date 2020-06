Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is reportedly in self isolation at his home after showing symptoms of fever and sore throat.

Unwell since Sunday afternoon, Kejriwal will undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow.

According to sources, he has also cancelled all his meetings as of now.

He had last addressed an online media briefing on Sunday evening announcing the opening of shopping malls, places of worship, and restaurants in Delhi from Monday, 8th June.