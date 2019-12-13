Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the government of Delhi will administer an oath to all the male students at all schools to behave appropriately with girls and not indulge in crime against them.

Source: India Today

According to News18, while addressing the FICCI women's meet, Kejriwal also asked mothers and sisters to talk to boys in their family that they will not accept them at home if they do anything wrong to women.