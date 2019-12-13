Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the government of Delhi will administer an oath to all the male students at all schools to behave appropriately with girls and not indulge in crime against them.

Delhi school children will also be sensitized to girls' saftey

* Boys will take oath to behave well with girls

* Girls will speak to their brothers, caution them about inappropriate behaviour and also report that they have done the same https://t.co/T1FA7s9jZZ — Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) December 13, 2019

According to News18, while addressing the FICCI women's meet, Kejriwal also asked mothers and sisters to talk to boys in their family that they will not accept them at home if they do anything wrong to women.