Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken the CAA discussion away from the religious lines and asked the government how it planned to relocate these refugees and give them jobs when our own citizens remain unemployed.

Speaking at the News18 Chaupal event, Kejriwal further said that the refugees won't have any documents and asked who would make those documents.

Kejriwal also talked about the ridiculousness of the situation where the Indian government makes documents for Pakistani and Bangladeshis but throws out Indians who cannot submit their documents under the NRC.

The Delhi CM also questioned the logic behind this Act, especially at a time, where the economy is in shambles, when onions are priced at Rs 200/kg.