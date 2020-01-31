Indian-origin Arvind Krishna has been named as the Chief Executive Officer of American IT company IBM. He will succeed Virginia Rometty to lead the company after she retires.

Krishna is currently the Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software at IBM and has been working with the tech giant for 30 years now.

Graduated from IIT Kanpur and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Krishna will lead the company from 6th April 2020.

Talking to media in a press conference, Krishna said:

I am thrilled and humbled to be elected as the next Chief Executive Officer of IBM, and appreciate the confidence that Ginni and the Board have placed in me. I am looking forward to working with IBMers, Red Hatters and clients around the world at this unique time of fast-paced change in the IT industry.

With this appointment, Krishna has joined the club of other Indian-origin CEOs of big MNCs worldover, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.