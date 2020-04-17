Currently, there is a nation-wide lockdown in India, with people being urged to practice social distancing in order to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.
But despite the lockdown rules, actor-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, had a wedding where social distancing looked like a distant dream.
Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/HrLpGD5s9p— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020
#WATCH Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Ramnagar. (Video source: anonymous wedding guest) pic.twitter.com/5DH9fjNshQ— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020
Nikhil Kumaraswamy got married to Revathi, the grand-niece of Congress leader and former Minister M. Krishnappa.
The wedding, that took place at the family's farmhouse in Bidadi, Ramanagara, was attended by over 100 guests. As per the photos available, the guests did not stand apart from each other and hardly anyone was spotted wearing masks.
People took to Twitter to express their disappointment:
Due to corona, poor people have postponed marriages at homes— Ballekatte Chikkappa Thimmesh (@BCThimmesh) April 17, 2020
But Nikhil is holding his marriage despite being
Grandson of Ex PM Devegowda,
Son of Ex CM Kumaraswamy
Won't this hurt the poor who respected lockdown?
Will these so-called leaders ever think of people's betterment?
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy married Revathi, the grandniece of a Congress leader and former minister, at a farmhouse in Ramanagra, 28kms from Bengaluru with over 100 attendees.#Socialdistancing? Lol pic.twitter.com/Ndgik1INJX— Sapna Madan / सपना मदान (@sapnamadan) April 17, 2020
Social distancing out the door. Visuals of Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding. pic.twitter.com/hYrr5f8wC3— Theja Ram (@thejaram92) April 17, 2020
wedding is more important then life?#Nikhilkumaraswamy pic.twitter.com/7IMxqkar3q— Rajat Asoriya (@asoriyarajat) April 17, 2020
The rules of lockdown and social distancing need to be equal for everyone, otherwise, there is a high chance of the lockdown being rendered ineffective.