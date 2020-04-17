Currently, there is a nation-wide lockdown in India, with people being urged to practice social distancing in order to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

But despite the lockdown rules, actor-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, had a wedding where social distancing looked like a distant dream.

Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/HrLpGD5s9p — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

#WATCH Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Ramnagar. (Video source: anonymous wedding guest) pic.twitter.com/5DH9fjNshQ — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

Nikhil Kumaraswamy got married to Revathi, the grand-niece of Congress leader and former Minister M. Krishnappa.

The wedding, that took place at the family's farmhouse in Bidadi, Ramanagara, was attended by over 100 guests. As per the photos available, the guests did not stand apart from each other and hardly anyone was spotted wearing masks.

People took to Twitter to express their disappointment:

Pic 1 : Whole world

Pic 2 : Nikhil Kumaraswamy pic.twitter.com/i3B3JZJ9NP — BROSKI (@xDDDGuy) April 17, 2020

Due to corona, poor people have postponed marriages at homes



But Nikhil is holding his marriage despite being

Grandson of Ex PM Devegowda,

Son of Ex CM Kumaraswamy



Won't this hurt the poor who respected lockdown?



Will these so-called leaders ever think of people's betterment? — Ballekatte Chikkappa Thimmesh (@BCThimmesh) April 17, 2020

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy married Revathi, the grandniece of a Congress leader and former minister, at a farmhouse in Ramanagra, 28kms from Bengaluru with over 100 attendees.#Socialdistancing? Lol pic.twitter.com/Ndgik1INJX — Sapna Madan / सपना मदान (@sapnamadan) April 17, 2020

Social distancing out the door. Visuals of Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding. pic.twitter.com/hYrr5f8wC3 — Theja Ram (@thejaram92) April 17, 2020

The rules of lockdown and social distancing need to be equal for everyone, otherwise, there is a high chance of the lockdown being rendered ineffective.