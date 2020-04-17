Currently, there is a nation-wide lockdown in India, with people being urged to practice social distancing in order to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. 

But despite the lockdown rules, actor-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, had a wedding where social distancing looked like a distant dream. 

Nikhil Kumaraswamy got married to Revathi, the grand-niece of Congress leader and former Minister M. Krishnappa. 

The wedding, that took place at the family's farmhouse in Bidadi, Ramanagara, was attended by over 100 guests. As per the photos available, the guests did not stand apart from each other and hardly anyone was spotted wearing masks.

People took to Twitter to express their disappointment: 

The rules of lockdown and social distancing need to be equal for everyone, otherwise, there is a high chance of the lockdown being rendered ineffective. 