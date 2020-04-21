In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for oil has been at an all-time low. However, the oil producers continued to extract oil with the expectation that the demand will increase again at the end of the pandemic.

Consequently, an increased supply led to the price of crude oil dropping to an all-time low of -$40.32 for a barrel.

US crude oil futures settled at a value below zero for the first time in history. However, the contract structure of oil trading means there's more nuance when it comes to the value of oil, so don't expect to be filling up your car for free anytime soon.https://t.co/PJCk30zmbC — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) April 20, 2020

Today, #WTI crashed from an open of $17.85/ barrel to a low of -$40.32/ barrel.



What is going?



Oil storage tanks are full to the brim.



Mark this day on your calendar. You will never see a day like it again.#OilPrices #OilCrash — Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) April 20, 2020

The situation may change once the pandemic ends, but for Twitterati, this meant just one thing - memes:

Gonna start drinking oil instead of water to save money — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) April 20, 2020

Gonna tell my kids I was alive when oil hit $0 — Soha (@SohaTazz) April 20, 2020

US crude oil price falls into negative



Donald Trump : pic.twitter.com/QyFJIuo4yE — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 21, 2020

#OilPrices #OilCrash

News: Crude Oil Prices fall below 0..

New prices are -37.63$..



Me to petrol pump attendant after filling my car's petrol tank... pic.twitter.com/m5UJBhufxM — Tweet_Bazz (@itweetbazz) April 21, 2020

Crude oil price right now : pic.twitter.com/eLwOmPHyH6 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) April 20, 2020

Crude oil ke rates negative hogaye hai lakhon barrel le lenge, fir uske sath wo paise bhi denge fir pic.twitter.com/SeTeRzeNz5 — Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) April 20, 2020

"Cruide oil prices gets low"



Me at petrol pump : pic.twitter.com/o7K4qijRyf — Aman (@humourously_urs) April 20, 2020

*Me and my boys planning to get crude oil and make some money*#OilCrash pic.twitter.com/VfEyAbwMMT — swarnim kumar (@iamswarnim) April 21, 2020

Baratiyon ka swagat #crudeoil se hoga. — Yash Gorani (@whoyashgorani) April 20, 2020

#OilPrice Finally something is cheaper than the Zimbabwe currency ! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/KeV9ml0dK0 — Ali (@AliAfSaleh) April 20, 2020

Just ordered 10$ worth of oil and it's coming #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/bFkWxhuo8h — Chirayu Kapoor (@IamChiuKapoor) April 20, 2020

Without India's contribution to mathematics koi Crude Oil ka price hee nahi bol pata. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) April 20, 2020

*Crude prices goes into negative*



Me*At petrol pump* : Tanki Full kardo.



Attendant: Sir, 350 hua.



Me: Theek hai lao. — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) April 20, 2020

When you realise that the barrel costs more than the oil.#OilPrice pic.twitter.com/O9VfBQbGZb — Sanyam Baid (@Sanyam_jain7) April 20, 2020

A Netflix subscription is nearly 26 times more expensive than a barrel of oil #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/P3NQ0dw4iC — 𝐣𝐚𝐜𝐤 (@imchained2katy) April 20, 2020

the year is 2020. oil is free and a dine-in hamburger is unattainable — kilgore trout, compulsory consumer (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 20, 2020

One of these cost higher than the other in the US right now. #OilPrice #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/OPyRaNeotL — Aliyu Kwarbai (@AliyuKwarbai) April 20, 2020

One of these cost more thank the other.

#OilCrash

Like for oil. Retweet for sanitizer pic.twitter.com/UhiO7WLrjG — A CORE BUHARIST💯🇳🇬 (@AhmadBadamasi7) April 20, 2020

Oil, oil everywhere, not a drop needed.