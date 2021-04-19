Delhi is recording over 25,000 Covid cases per day. A startling number that has forced authorities to implement a lockdown from 10pm on 19th April to 6am, 26th April.

While essential goods will still be available, some people in the city seem to have different priorities as they flock to liquor stores, forgetting that we are still in the middle of a pandemic. The entire reason behind this lockdown seems to be have been ignored.

People queue up outside a liquor shop in Gole Market area.



Delhi govt has decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/DdbSfKaiHT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Delhi: People gather in large numbers outside a liquor shop in Khan Market; social distancing norms flouted.



Lockdown to be imposed in the national capital from 10pm tonight to 6am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/Fq1iNGJo1d — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

These pictures surfacing from different locations in the city, are shocking to say the least. And a reminder of why we are recording these life-threatening numbers.

Yeh toh hona he tha, bhot jarooroi cheez hai😂 — Prashant (@prshntsharma_) April 19, 2021

Stay safe, stay indoors.