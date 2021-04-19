Delhi is recording over 25,000 Covid cases per day. A startling number that has forced authorities to implement a lockdown from 10pm on 19th April to 6am, 26th April. 

While essential goods will still be available, some people in the city seem to have different priorities as they flock to liquor stores, forgetting that we are still in the middle of a pandemic. The entire reason behind this lockdown seems to be have been ignored. 

These pictures surfacing from different locations in the city, are shocking to say the least. And a reminder of why we are recording these life-threatening numbers. 

Stay safe, stay indoors. 