Starting 1st May, vaccinations will be open to everyone above the age of 18 in India, as per the Central government's latest announcement.

Every person above the age of 18 to be eligible for #Covid19 vaccine from May 1, says Union Government. pic.twitter.com/SG6T2A4CIk — BloombergQuint (@BloombergQuint) April 19, 2021

The Centre has allowed vaccine manufacturers to release up to 50% of their supply to state governments and the rest 50% would be earmarked for the GoI. They will also be able to sell vaccines in the open market at a pre declared price.

States can procure additional vaccines directly from the manufacturers and open up vaccination to any category of people above 18 years.

Private hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for other than GoI channel.

As far as price of the vaccine is concerned, vaccine manufacturers and private vaccination providers are allowed to set their own price for half their output.

The current vaccination drive won't be affected by this. Vaccination shall continue to be done free of cost as before in Government of India vaccination centres for Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and all people above 45 years of age.

Second dose of those who have received the first dose, would be given priority.

All vaccinations for people above 18 years of age will be captured on the CoWIN platform and linked to AEFI reporting.