With most people staying inside their houses due to the Covid-19 lockdown, even the once busy streets of Mumbai have become comparatively empty.
As a result, it wasn't the heroes who took to dancing on the Mumbai streets. It was the peacocks.
Apparently, peacocks were on the streets, at Babulnath in Mumbai. Many people shared images of the majestic bird on social media, while commenting on how the lack of humans had allowed animals and birds to return:
@AndrewStuart while your town is overrun by #goats, the majestic #peacocks seem to be having a field day in #Mumbai. 😀 https://t.co/RkijaL3xiJ— Arpita Jindani (@ArpitaJindani) April 1, 2020
Earth is reseting.— CA Deepanshu Sharma (@deepanshu21sha1) April 1, 2020
Peacocks on the streets of Mumbai. Khareghat colony in South Mumbai. It appears the birds are having a ball!! Any more? pic.twitter.com/myftNYtKJ9— Kheer Kumar (@unlearnthepast) April 2, 2020
@narendramodi ji @PMOIndia #IndiaFightsCornona #Corona #lockdownindia proved beneficial to all. Nature at its best. Ecosystem has to be maintained. Peacock walking around in a colony at Babulnath #Mumbai Sir Your message of #lockdown21days set an example to the world. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/obGctCPSGl— Suhasini (@BeautifulDurga) April 2, 2020
And peacocks were out for a stroll on a Mumbai street (India), while we sat at home under curfew. Other life forms are having their day out in the sun without any care in the world @nytimesworld @washingtonpost @LIFE https://t.co/uZbRcsvXlF pic.twitter.com/oVXlb06mKb— Kanan Divecha (@kanandivecha) April 2, 2020
Peacock never seen in mumbai aera.. due to lockdown nature is back .@PMOIndia @PrakashJavdekar pic.twitter.com/yLsXjAljSJ— Rakesh (@Rakesh56244656) April 2, 2020
Now that's something Mumbaikars don't see regularly!