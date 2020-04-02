With most people staying inside their houses due to the Covid-19 lockdown, even the once busy streets of Mumbai have become comparatively empty.

As a result, it wasn't the heroes who took to dancing on the Mumbai streets. It was the peacocks.

Apparently, peacocks were on the streets, at Babulnath in Mumbai. Many people shared images of the majestic bird on social media, while commenting on how the lack of humans had allowed animals and birds to return:

Khareghat Colony , Babulnath ... 🍀🍀🍀💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/GKkOXAXvOO — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 1, 2020

@AndrewStuart while your town is overrun by #goats, the majestic #peacocks seem to be having a field day in #Mumbai. 😀 https://t.co/RkijaL3xiJ — Arpita Jindani (@ArpitaJindani) April 1, 2020

Earth is reseting. — CA Deepanshu Sharma (@deepanshu21sha1) April 1, 2020

Peacocks in mumbai streets. They must be like “hey, looks like the humanvirus is gone. Let’s dance.” https://t.co/BWkrU1PYBc — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 2, 2020

Peacock 🦚 in the streets of Mumbai, its all due to destruction of nature and a high time we should understand otherwise this just a start https://t.co/lgMnYiBsCi — Ranbir S Randhawa (@ranbir_randhawa) April 2, 2020

Peacocks on the streets of Mumbai. Khareghat colony in South Mumbai. It appears the birds are having a ball!! Any more? pic.twitter.com/myftNYtKJ9 — Kheer Kumar (@unlearnthepast) April 2, 2020

@narendramodi ji @PMOIndia #IndiaFightsCornona #Corona #lockdownindia proved beneficial to all. Nature at its best. Ecosystem has to be maintained. Peacock walking around in a colony at Babulnath #Mumbai Sir Your message of #lockdown21days set an example to the world. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/obGctCPSGl — Suhasini (@BeautifulDurga) April 2, 2020

And peacocks were out for a stroll on a Mumbai street (India), while we sat at home under curfew. Other life forms are having their day out in the sun without any care in the world @nytimesworld @washingtonpost @LIFE https://t.co/uZbRcsvXlF pic.twitter.com/oVXlb06mKb — Kanan Divecha (@kanandivecha) April 2, 2020

Peacock never seen in mumbai aera.. due to lockdown nature is back .@PMOIndia @PrakashJavdekar pic.twitter.com/yLsXjAljSJ — Rakesh (@Rakesh56244656) April 2, 2020

Now that's something Mumbaikars don't see regularly!