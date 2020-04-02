With most people staying inside their houses due to the Covid-19 lockdown, even the once busy streets of Mumbai have become comparatively empty. 

As a result, it wasn't the heroes who took to dancing on the Mumbai streets. It was the peacocks. 

Apparently, peacocks were on the streets, at Babulnath in Mumbai. Many people shared images of the majestic bird on social media, while commenting on how the lack of humans had allowed animals and birds to return: 

Now that's something Mumbaikars don't see regularly! 