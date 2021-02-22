A peculiar picture of MP Minister of State for Public Health Engineering Brajendra Singh Yadav has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the picture, the Minister was seen sitting atop a 50-foot high swing in Ashok Nagar district to get a robust signal on his cellphone network. This is coming at a time when the government is ready to launch the 'Digital India' thrust.

On being asked by reporters, Yadav mentioned how he was not able to solve the problems of the locals due to poor mobile connectivity.

So I climbed atop the swing to get a clear signal in order to contact officials to get people's problems solved. I am in the village for nine days as I am the host of the Bhagwad Katha and Sriram Mahayagya.

The Ashok Nagar district is surrounded by hills and is hosting a 'Bhagwad Katha' (recitation) programme amid a fair. The 50-foot high swing is one of the main attractions of this fair.