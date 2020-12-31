As we move closer to the new year, let us not forget that thousands of farmers are still protesting against the new farm bills at the Singhu Border near Delhi.  

Source: Quint

However, while we sit comfortably in our homes, we can't ignore how North India is currently reeling under a severe cold spell with temperatures dropping to a zero degree. 

So, here are images of farmers braving the bitter cold and fighting for their rights :    

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

After six failed discussions previously, the government and the farmers are now meeting for a seventh meeting on January 4th. 