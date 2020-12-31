As we move closer to the new year, let us not forget that thousands of farmers are still protesting against the new farm bills at the Singhu Border near Delhi.

However, while we sit comfortably in our homes, we can't ignore how North India is currently reeling under a severe cold spell with temperatures dropping to a zero degree.

Delhi: Cold wave conditions persist in the national capital; Minimum temperature expected to remain at 3 degrees Celsius pic.twitter.com/OgqGUZNE3Q — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

So, here are images of farmers braving the bitter cold and fighting for their rights :

After six failed discussions previously, the government and the farmers are now meeting for a seventh meeting on January 4th.