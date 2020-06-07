As India overtakes Spain to become the fifth worst-hit country in the world, panic over this pandemic is resulting in unusual superstitions in West Bengal, Assam and Bihar.

According to reports, a section of locals in the said states have started worshipping the virus as a 'goddess' and performing 'Corona Devi' or 'Corona Mai' Pujas to ward of coronavirus.

These pujas are mostly performed by women where the organizers are also hiring priests to put an end to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. After the rituals are over, women offer sweets, hibiscus flowers and sugary drinks to the ‘goddess’.

Twitterati is amused to see people go through with such superstition when the entire world is fighting against the pandemic.

#CoronaMai - In many villages of Bihar, women have resorted to worshipping what they call #CoronaMai, a perceived angry goddess who shall turn benevolent if prayers are offered.



This is a manifestation of how fear & despair fuel superstition, and complete submission to almighty. pic.twitter.com/7pc0if5l27 — Dr Navneet Anand (@navneetanand) June 5, 2020

In the name of #CORONAMAI (माई) the #अंधभक्ति has started off. Next milestone building a mandir, no offense - but that is what happens always, and then you keep on earning for lifetime. pic.twitter.com/gNkx9YjNLu — SuleimaniKeeda (@KeedaSuleimani) June 3, 2020

It's interesting that in many parts of the country, people have started performing Corona Devi pujas.

Actually, the original goddess of choice during disease was Sheetala Devi, literally 'the goddess who cools.' pic.twitter.com/maWwqZ9VOu — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 7, 2020

HAPPENS ONLY IN INDIA



Corona Devi puja in

Samar Nagar Bowbazar near Champasari Siliguri.



MAY GOD SAVE US#COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/wtYjzG6TE3 — I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) June 5, 2020

Not only were the norms of social distancing violated during such events but most of these women were not even wearing masks.