Recently, in Gujarat, a young 23-year-old girl died by suicide, allegedly because she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws. Consequently, her husband was arrested for abetment of suicide. 

Two days after his arrest, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gave a speech in Hyderabad, at the AIMIM party formation day ceremony. 

And in his speech, he talked about the young girl's death, while vehemently slamming the dowry system in India.  

He also talked about what 'manhood' actually means, and called out men who physically and mentally torment their wives. 

His speech went viral on social media, with people commending him for speaking up against dowry and domestic abuse: 

This is not even the first time that Owaisi has spoken against the dowry system. Three years ago, he had also highlighted the need to end the dowry system and urged people to not indulge in such activities.

In order to rid society of evils like dowry and domestic violence, it's all too important to call out people who indulge in such atrocious activities. Because change begins with a single step. 