Recently, in Gujarat, a young 23-year-old girl died by suicide, allegedly because she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws. Consequently, her husband was arrested for abetment of suicide.

Two days after his arrest, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gave a speech in Hyderabad, at the AIMIM party formation day ceremony.

And in his speech, he talked about the young girl's death, while vehemently slamming the dowry system in India.

He also talked about what 'manhood' actually means, and called out men who physically and mentally torment their wives.

His speech went viral on social media, with people commending him for speaking up against dowry and domestic abuse:

Well said, Owaisi Sahab! — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) March 3, 2021

Me too i never ever thought that i will agree with owaisi but today i support his words on dowry — Suraj Chhabra (@SurajChhabra18) March 3, 2021

Many of the liberal journalists used the incident just to play politics but owaisi actually felt bad about this.

Dowry is a curse irrespective of religion. Anyone who tortures his wife for dowry deserve hell.

Touched by Owaisi Words🙏 — Ashish (@AshishRanjanN14) March 3, 2021

Excellent. Well.said mr .Owaisi.

Need this to be national movement...



Save women from harrasment and Dowry evil.@PMOIndia https://t.co/kzO5ZomYe3 — S S Singh (@Singh2639) March 3, 2021

I agree with Owaisi on this. The Dowry system is evil. https://t.co/wyrfB8HbfE — Ajesh Padmanabhan 🇮🇳 (@ajeshpindia) March 3, 2021

Do watch the hard hitting speech by Asad Owaisi on dowry....https://t.co/DSYj0OKGbi — Asad Ansari (@absurdasad) March 2, 2021

Finally, AIMlM Chief Owaisi makes sense as a leader; spoke more like anguished father of daughters , raising his voice against menace of dowry that takes a toll of lives of our young women.👏 https://t.co/aK80LbHMRe — lakshmi iyer (@liyer) March 3, 2021

Cannot agree more with Owaisi Sahab on violence against women💯



Every leader needs to stand up for this issue - dowry harassment, wife-beating is not 'Manly', & last but not the least, remember #Ayesha's father words - enough of dividing people on religious lines!@TheSamirAbbas pic.twitter.com/Vu7eb3OxvO — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) March 4, 2021

This is not even the first time that Owaisi has spoken against the dowry system. Three years ago, he had also highlighted the need to end the dowry system and urged people to not indulge in such activities.

In order to rid society of evils like dowry and domestic violence, it's all too important to call out people who indulge in such atrocious activities. Because change begins with a single step.