In what could have been an interesting twist in the Game of Thrones finale, former Aam Aadmi Party member Ashutosh has declared Jon Snow to be the fastest English bowler of 2020.

*What can one say, we are all missing cricket. Feelings are catching up now.*

When you have been the lord commander,the king in the north,the heir to the irone throne,the prince that was promised,spent all your life fighting for the living,got killed for them but ended up being called a fast bowler of England by an Indian journalist Ashutosh pic.twitter.com/oSyG0x32mf — Prafull (@aatmanirbharrrr) May 28, 2020

Ashutosh was a part of a debate panel on Republic News (surprise), and he was having a heated argument with scientist Anand Ranganathan who called him Jon Snow because 'Ashutosh knows even less than Jon Snow; and Jon Snow knows nothing' (nice touch).

That made Ashutosh very angry and he decided to respond. With full confidence he went:

See, he forgot that Jon Snow was the fastest bowler of England till 2020.

Jon snow after hearing this pic.twitter.com/UQXbILy1tu — Armchair Warrior (@DilMangemore999) May 28, 2020

Which obviously led to a lot of laughs and the scientist holding his head in disbelief.

Much like Twitter itself.

Jon Snow regretting coming back to life after hearing Ashutosh's comment https://t.co/AL7XpqZF3f pic.twitter.com/lxNkMPiMap — Mehul Anand (@mehulanand) May 28, 2020

Expressions of Ashutosh when @ARanganathan72

Says....



"Ashutosh knows even less than Jon Snow; & Jon Snow knows nothing"



Ufff!!! 😂🙃pic.twitter.com/nj7KfDywtA — 😷Seema Choudhary (@Seems3r) May 28, 2020

Ashutosh sir face off with Jon snow pic.twitter.com/NweFwSSOw7 — Manu (@Manu_k333) May 29, 2020

He just on live debate proved ur theory that "Ashutosh knows even less than Jon Snow" is exactly right and it's reality 😂😂😂 https://t.co/q9MQqKT6kD — it's_CA_tirupati (@TirupatiGajelli) May 28, 2020

Jon Snow- The King in the North ❌



Jon Snow- The Fastest Bowler in England ☑️☑️



😂😂🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️#ComedyNightsWithAshutosh@ARanganathan72 @ashutosh83B https://t.co/IB0HGJarFf — Shashank Singh (@The_Shanky) May 29, 2020

#jonsnow

Jon snow ne no ball Kar diya. pic.twitter.com/rGpOXQZ5ei — Sagar Singh (@SagarSi63742624) May 29, 2020

Referee, please stop this fight, one boxer Ashutosh can no longer protect himself. https://t.co/Y2Y62d7vWj — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) May 28, 2020

So John Snow is England fast bowler?

I want to smoke whatever ASHUTOSH is smokin'!!! — a n j a l i 🦋 (@anjalisometimes) May 29, 2020

In all fairness, there is an English bowler named John Snow; but he played in the 70s and is almost 80 years old now.

Even Jofra Archer couldn't have predicted this!