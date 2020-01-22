At a time when the nation is facing a crisis, the farmers of Assam have shown what it means to be large-hearted.

Struggling to make ends meet, they donated ₹80,000 cash and 45,000 kilogram rice to the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) to help fund the anti-CAA protests.

According to a report by India Today, each household donated a minimum of 4 kilograms of rice, in a drive that was started 2 weeks ago in Sasoni village.

And those who didn't have farm produce to donate, gave money for the cause.

Do you know how little farmers in India have?



Yet,



In Assam, 85 villages donated 350 quintals of rice to AASU so that they can go fight CAA in Supreme Court.



If they had gold, they would have donated gold.



They have rice, so they donated rice.



Doesn't it give you goosebumps? — Papri Banerjee (@BanerjeePapri) January 21, 2020

Ever since, the news has started doing rounds on the internet, with people lauding the farmers' efforts.

It does. Thinking, years after years, how these pure-hearted people get swindled by politicians/activists. Yet they keep donating. — Angshuman (@by_toutatis) January 22, 2020

God bless the farmers. United we win. — Ashoke Gupta (@AshokeGupta) January 22, 2020

This is HOPE — Baba (@B_Fakhr_Ud_Din) January 22, 2020

Makes my eyes water... — A.D (why do we exist) (@Ameetdmello) January 22, 2020

The rice is worth more than gold in this situation 🙏🏻🙏🏻👍👍👌👌 — shaikh naushad (@lotojam27) January 22, 2020

OMG ! They have to starve for some days, to compensate. Really feel sorry for them. — mamta (@mamta206) January 22, 2020

These people aren't rich, stop them from contributing to the cause. A lovely, heartwarming gesture, indeed.