The final data of the citizen's list in Assam has vanished from the official website, where the data was published last August.

According to NDTV, the Union Home Ministry said that the data is safe and cited and due to some technical glitch, the data is not visible on the website. The ministry also assured that the problem will be resolved soon.

As per the NRC authorities, due to non-renewal of a contract with Wipro, the data disappeared. Earlier, after completing the final list, the complete detail of exclusion and inclusion of bonafide Indian citizens in the NRC was uploaded on the official website.

NRC state co-ordinator, Hitesh Dev Sharma, told news agency PTI,

The cloud service for the huge set of data was provided by Wipro and their contract was till October 19 last year. However, this was not renewed by the earlier co-coordinator, Prateek Hajela. So, the data got offline from December 15 after it was suspended by Wipro. I assumed charge on December 24.

He further added,

Once Wipro makes the data live, it will be available for the public. We hope that people will be able to access it in the next two to three days.

This incident came at a time when the final NRC list in Assam is yet to be officially notified by the Registrar General of India. After the incident, the Congress party has termed this as mysterious and a mala fide act.

Assam assembly's opposition leader, Debabrata Saikia, wrote to the Registrar General of India and requested him to look into the matter. He wrote, "It is a mystery as to why the online data should vanish all of a sudden, especially as the appeals process has not even started due to the go-slow attitude adopted by the NRC Authority."

After the news broke out, people started calling out the government.

Shocking!



The online data of Assam NRC go MISSING, because the online storage was NOT RENEWED!



This inefficient sarkari management wants to undertake a national NRC. It could be outrageously chaotic, and a management mess.



Spare Indians the pain.



https://t.co/aeDJSWOqrs — 𝘼𝙖𝙦𝙞𝙗 𝙍𝙖𝙯𝙖 𝙆𝙝𝙖𝙣 (@aaqibrk) February 11, 2020

The National Register of Citizenship in Assam, which took 10 years & cost a whopping 1,600 crores of taxpayers money to render 19 lakh people stateless has gone missing.



Why ??



Because the govt forgot to renew the cloud storage subscription.#CAA #NRChttps://t.co/D4mWaNHjgv — Vansh S (@TalkToVansh) February 12, 2020

NRC Assam data deliberately disappeared or technical error?

Who were unhappy with Assam NRC ? Are they responsible?https://t.co/79UDNb8Yht — Malik Mohtasim Khan (@mohtasim_malik) February 12, 2020

"The NRC data has gone missing because our cloud subscription finished" is the kind of story that even political satire sites won't carry because its too obviously satirical and not real enough. — Keyur (@Keyuratedtweets) February 12, 2020

After spending 1500Crore+ making helter-skelter lives of millions of people and heaping misery on lives of 1.9 million poor and the venerable this is what you get? https://t.co/JVryREouCP — zafar sareshwala (@zafarsareshwala) February 11, 2020

NRC data goes missing from cloud !!



And they want us to go cashless, digital

& keep our money there. @deepakmohoni https://t.co/yJ5Wos9BmJ — crk (@IndiTrades) February 12, 2020

If official data could be missing in this country how can u ask poor people to show decades back documents .. #anticaa_nrc_npr https://t.co/yg7bBdaKf7 — شبا نہ سہر (@SHABANA_SAHER) February 12, 2020

Online data of Assam's NRC is missing from Official website.

Which was containing list of excluded and included person both.



Me to gov :#IndiaAgainstCAA_NPR_NRC pic.twitter.com/vzY8VqnYkt — Rishi (@SunoRishi) February 11, 2020

Ok, what?! First, why was this on the cloud? Second, ever heard of auto-renewal?? Third, how does this encourage anyone to be confident that data is “safe” in govt hands? #NRC #Assam https://t.co/rtE2lBWWBR — Maya Mirchandani (@maya206) February 11, 2020

After 5 years long exercise, spending 1600 crores tax payers money,harassing people unimaginably, NRC authority didn't renew subscription with Wipro for cloud storage on time?



This is not negligence, this is deliberate, this is criminal,this is contempthttps://t.co/DrxJfU4DZD — Aman Wadud (@AmanWadud) February 11, 2020

It would be interesting to see how long will the government take to resolve the issue and what step it takes to make sure that people don't face such issues in the future.