Many people have been abandoning their animal companions over unwarranted COVID-19 fears which is quite sad.

But, now the Assam police has decided to take matters into their own hands.

According to reports, the Assam police headquarters has issued an order to all the police heads of districts seeking stringent action against anyone who abandons their pets over COVID-19 fears.

COVID-19: Assam police to book pet deserters after PETA India plea. https://t.co/4yaF0Xe49e — Ingrid Newkirk (@IngridNewkirk) May 12, 2020

They have also issued orders to take strict action against pet shop owners who are mistreating animals and leaving them alone to suffer in locked shops.

This comes after PETA India sent a letter to the State’s Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta. The letter also included a series of advice by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

In the letter, PETA stated there have been many cases where pet animals were reportedly left without any food or water on the streets to die, during the lockdown.

Following our plea, @assampolice to book animal companion deserters. Action will also be taken to ensure animals in pet shops are fed.

State police HQ issued an order to @GuwahatiPol & all district SPs, directing them to take action against people abandoning animal companions. pic.twitter.com/ax7rE7x9c7 — Meet Ashar (@asharmeet02) May 12, 2020

Speaking about the current scenario, Meet Ashar, associate manager of PETA India’s Emergency Response Team said:

Breeders and pet shops sell animals to anyone willing to buy them – often on a whim – no matter their ability to care for them. And now, there’s concern that both pet shops and the people who buy animals from them are neglecting or abandoning animals in their care.

Mr Ashar thanked the Assam police for ensuring stringent action against animal deserters and against those who treat animals cruelly during this crisis.

Remember guys, there is still no evidence to support the fact that animals spread the disease so please don't abandon your pets. They need you.