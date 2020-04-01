Some people are just cool. And astronaut Chris Hadfield is one of them. The famous Canadian astronaut first came into the limelight when he did a cover of David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' while in space.

(Trust me, if you haven't seen it, do yourself a favour and watch it now. And then come back here)

But this time Chris isn't here to serenade us with his tunes or to show some cool science experiments in space. Today he's here to tell us about how we can deal with self isolation. And having been on the International Space Station for over a year, he knows a thing or two about isolation.

Here's what Chris had to say. Firstly, understand the risk — while you're in quarantine, go to credible sources and find out exactly what the risk is to you and your family. His second advice is make your own goals, ask yourself what you want achieved? Then understand what your limitations and constraints are — be it financial or otherwise. And finally, take action. Understanding is one thing, but action is where we take the leap.

It's a 2 minute video chock full of really great advice and a beautiful message. Watch it here.

Take care of your space shuttles, everyone!