India completed its 75th year of Independence this year. Following the happiness of our Independence, we celebrated the day with patriotic spirit and good rest.

Among the many things that captured the enthusiasm of this day was a picture of the Indian flag from the International Space Station.

An Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari took to Twitter to wish everyone on Independence day and shared a delightful view from space.

On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration pic.twitter.com/4eXWHd49q6 — Raja Chari (@Astro_Raja) August 14, 2022

Reportedly, Raja Chari returned home after a six-month mission at the ISS. In May this year, a SpaceX spacecraft carrying four astronauts landed in the Gulf of Mexico. Mr.Chari was one of them.

People on Twitter rejoiced after seeing Trigana from space. Someone also pointed out how he carried a National flag months before for this day. Here's how they are hailing this beautiful view.

He took our flag months ago 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/J98o08zLR7 — Слава Україні 🇺🇦 (@Raven_krishna) August 15, 2022

Another display of Indian diaspora reach . https://t.co/lnMpHf55pB — rajdeep saha🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rajnildeep02) August 15, 2022

That’s so beautiful, thank you for sharing this. We are proud of you 🇮🇳 https://t.co/6mj9dYhYCp — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) August 15, 2022

What an amazing ode to 75 Years of Indian Independence. #IndiaAt75 https://t.co/wVkPBQGCCO — Achal Deoda (@AchalDeoda) August 15, 2022

Quite literally out of this world! https://t.co/Zbs413EJ7j — Akshobh Giridharadas (@Akshobh) August 15, 2022

Goddamm ! I don't believe this is happening 😍😍 https://t.co/lnx3rkW7Nk — Rohit ♈ (@rohx99) August 15, 2022

Happy Independence day to all!

