India completed its 75th year of Independence this year. Following the happiness of our Independence, we celebrated the day with patriotic spirit and good rest.
Among the many things that captured the enthusiasm of this day was a picture of the Indian flag from the International Space Station.
An Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari took to Twitter to wish everyone on Independence day and shared a delightful view from space.
Reportedly, Raja Chari returned home after a six-month mission at the ISS. In May this year, a SpaceX spacecraft carrying four astronauts landed in the Gulf of Mexico. Mr.Chari was one of them.
People on Twitter rejoiced after seeing Trigana from space. Someone also pointed out how he carried a National flag months before for this day. Here's how they are hailing this beautiful view.
Wow 🤩 Shining #Hyderabad from space .. Thanks @Astro_Raja for sharing this amazing image ….@MidnightReportr @mirchishezzi @SmitaSabharwal https://t.co/hn8bk4U1PX— Shikha Goel, IPS (@Shikhagoel_IPS) August 16, 2022
Tiranga in Space.#IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022 https://t.co/ragtJ3FlIN— Saptak Mondal (@saptak__mondal) August 15, 2022
NASA Astronaut Raja Chari unfurls the 🇮🇳 flag in Space.— MollyV (@mollyv1991) August 15, 2022
Truly we Indians are everywhere!!#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 #HarGharTiranga https://t.co/mcpjNXDtDy
Another display of Indian diaspora reach . https://t.co/lnMpHf55pB— rajdeep saha🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rajnildeep02) August 15, 2022
@KTRTRS Hyderabad shining bright! https://t.co/ko6q1Nzrew— Aditya Challa (@AdityaKChalla) August 15, 2022
That’s so beautiful, thank you for sharing this. We are proud of you 🇮🇳 https://t.co/6mj9dYhYCp— Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) August 15, 2022
What an amazing ode to 75 Years of Indian Independence. #IndiaAt75 https://t.co/wVkPBQGCCO— Achal Deoda (@AchalDeoda) August 15, 2022
Quite literally out of this world! https://t.co/Zbs413EJ7j— Akshobh Giridharadas (@Akshobh) August 15, 2022
Goddamm ! I don't believe this is happening 😍😍 https://t.co/lnx3rkW7Nk— Rohit ♈ (@rohx99) August 15, 2022
Happy Independence day to all!
