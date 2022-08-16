India completed its 75th year of Independence this year. Following the happiness of our Independence, we celebrated the day with patriotic spirit and good rest.  

Among the many things that captured the enthusiasm of this day was a picture of the Indian flag from the International Space Station.   

An Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari took to Twitter to wish everyone on Independence day and shared a delightful view from space.

Reportedly, Raja Chari returned home after a six-month mission at the ISS. In May this year, a SpaceX spacecraft carrying four astronauts landed in the Gulf of Mexico. Mr.Chari was one of them.

People on Twitter rejoiced after seeing Trigana from space. Someone also pointed out how he carried a National flag months before for this day. Here's how they are hailing this beautiful view. 

Happy Independence day to all!

