Chennai Super Kings' preparations for the 2020 IPL have hit complications after reports emerged that at least 10 members of the team's contingent have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to ESPNCricinfo, only one player has tested positive, while the others are support staff and net bowlers. Due to this, the team's quarantine period has now been extended to September 1, with the entire contingent requiring to undergo a 4th Covid-19 test.

The news will be a bit of a setback for the Chennai team, as some of the other squads have already begun preparations for the IPL.