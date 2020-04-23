The Covid-19 pandemic has left even the world's leading economies struggling and viciously exposed the cracks that existed in our society. In these times, Germany is one of those few countries whose response to the pandemic has been truly commendable.

A major reason for Germany's effective response has been the leadership of chancellor Angela Merkel.

Angela Merkel's analytical, decisive approach to the crisis has not only instilled confidence in the public but also helped in introducing more effective measures to combat the spread of the virus.

This proves why, in comparison to other European countries, Germany has had one of the highest recovery rates, and lowest mortality rates due to the virus.

However, it's not just Merkel's political experience, but also her expertise as a scientist that has helped Germany's response to the pandemic.

Merkel, who holds a doctorate in quantum chemistry, was working as a research scientist when she decided to pursue a political career.

She swiftly climbed the political ladder to became Germany's chancellor in 2005. For a scientist with no political background, her swift political ascent is both inspiring and uncommon.

Her experience as a scientist has constantly been employed in her approach to politics. In fact, her analytical, cautious approach to each matter of national importance has earned her both admirers and haters.

And yet, under the pandemic, it's this very approach that has helped Germany fare better than most other nations.

Right at the start, when the country had just begun its lockdown on March 18, she gave a speech that was applauded for its honesty and directness, though some sections claimed it may cause panic.

It is serious. Take it seriously. Since German reunification, actually, since World War Two, there has never been a challenge for our country in which acting in solidarity was so very crucial.

But, with the way the virus has spread, it is clear that a direct approach was exactly what a nation needed.

There are of course a number of factors, like a higher rate of testing, an efficient public-health system that was able to deal with the rise in cases, that helped Germany in dealing with the pandemic.

While Germany is far from completely getting rid of the virus, there is no denying the fact that not only has it fared better other countries, but even been in a position to help its neighboring countries.

For that, Germany can definitely thank a leader whose plan of action is based on evidence, whose decisions are well-informed, and who understands the nature of the crisis.

Perhaps the section of society that believes women in leadership positions would be too emotional to deal with matters of national importance can learn from Merkel's leadership on what balancing sensitivity and practicality really means. For that matter, so could a few male political leaders.