India and Australia are currently playing the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. The India tour has gained attention for several reasons - good cricket, racist slurs on ground and injuries.

Cricket fans are glued to their TV screens as the fourth and final Test match of the series at the Gabba in Brisbane gets more exciting.

Talking of fans, this one Australian spectator at the Gabba needs special mention. Someone shared a video of him chanting Bharat mata ki jai and Vande Mataram.

The video is apparently from 18th January, 4th day of the Test at Gabba.

While it's raining at the Gabba, you don't want to miss this Australian Fan chanting Bharat mata ki jai 😁🇮🇳🎶#AUSvIND #Rain pic.twitter.com/Z0NC6LajJX — World Cricket Fans (@CricFansWorld) January 18, 2021

The chants got netizens talking about cricket, friendship and everything in between. (especially after what happened at the 3rd Test in Sydney)

Wow this is a very good sign after those racist slurs ruined the mood. 🇮🇳🤝🇦🇺@BCCI #TestofChampions — Adwit Gautam (@Storming_Kshot) January 19, 2021

SRK after listening an Aussie chanting 'Bharat mata ki jai' pic.twitter.com/0mI1zME8ml — Rahul (@rt_apolitical) January 18, 2021

Goosebumps!!! — arjun sankar (@arjunsankar) January 18, 2021

Love is the best weapon to win anyone in this world… We Indians know very well how to do this….

Jai Hind — Akhilesh (@Akhiles33657385) January 18, 2021

The outcome of this series 🇦🇺🤝🇮🇳 — Vishal (@whovishalsingh) January 18, 2021

When @imShard and @Sundarwashi5 play tremendously that you suddenly change your sides. #INDvAUS #AusvIndia #AUSvINDtest .. Pehli baar Ek Angrezko Bharat Maata ki Jai bolte suna . MAULA MERE LELE MERI JAAN. @iamsrk https://t.co/Wfz7ASO4dj — Malik Kattubadi (@MalikKattubadi) January 18, 2021

Haha this is cricket ❤️❤️ https://t.co/7llyquxTQE — Nikhil Panwar (@panwar3033) January 18, 2021

Something similar was also seen last year in January when a video of a New Zealand fan chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' during India-NZ T20 went viral.

The spirit of cricket is truly beyond boundaries.