India and Australia are currently playing the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. The India tour has gained attention for several reasons - good cricket, racist slurs on ground and injuries.

Source: Indian Express

Cricket fans are glued to their TV screens as the fourth and final Test match of the series at the Gabba in Brisbane gets more exciting.

Source: HT

Talking of fans, this one Australian spectator at the Gabba needs special mention. Someone shared a video of him chanting Bharat mata ki jai and Vande Mataram.

The video is apparently from 18th January, 4th day of the Test at Gabba. 

The chants got netizens talking about cricket, friendship and everything in between. (especially after what happened at the 3rd Test in Sydney)

Something similar was also seen last year in January when a video of a New Zealand fan chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' during India-NZ T20 went viral.

The spirit of cricket is truly beyond boundaries.