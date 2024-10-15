Dating culture in India? It’s a wild ride, and Australian podcast producer Bree Steele is here to spill the tea. After traveling across India since 2023, Bree has had quite the experience navigating the dating scene, and she’s not holding back.

In one of her viral videos, Bree hilariously highlighted the big difference between dating in Australia and India. “In Australia, men flirt through banter, which is just being mean, really,” she shared. And we can almost hear Aussie men trying to roast their way into someone’s heart. But in India? It’s a whole different vibe. “Everyone is so nice to you, and things move fast! I was at a party, and this guy suddenly held my hand while flirting. That would never happen in Australia!” Well, that escalated quickly.

If that wasn’t enough, Bree attended a dating event in India, and let’s just say it didn’t kick off as expected. “It felt like a school disco,” she laughed. “For the first hour, the women only talked to other women, and the men did the same. No one was mixing.” Awkward much?

Bree’s observation took a deep dive when she pointed out something we’ve all low-key wondered about Bollywood’s influence on the Indian dating scene. “It feels like everyone is acting based on what they’ve seen in films,” she said. And honestly, if we were promised a DDLJ-style love story, we might act a little dramatic too.

Comparing it to dating back home in Australia, Bree added that dating there has deeper cultural roots. “In the West, we’ve had dating stories passed down through generations, plus sex education in schools. In India, that doesn’t seem to be the case, so people might be shaping their dating behavior from what they see on screen.” Yep, we can all thank Bollywood for our over-the-top ideas about love.

But despite the differences, Bree is loving the excitement that comes with dating in India. “It’s definitely different, but that’s what makes it exciting,” she said. And with her witty and light-hearted observations, Bree’s followers are totally hooked, eagerly waiting for her next take on love and life in India.