The ongoing devastating bush fires in Australia have already burned more than 3.65 million hectares of the country. It has not only destroyed land but is the cause for a lot of destruction in the continent.

Recently, Mallacoota town in Victoria bore witness to the raging fires as it engulfed the region on Tuesday. Due to these devastating fires, thousands of people evacuated and fled to the beach.

Ad a result, the sky turned an apocalyptic shade of red due to these wildfires.

This photo needs to be the front page of every paper in Australia for the first day of the new decade. Welcome to the 20’s, Australia. #mallacoota #australiaburns pic.twitter.com/6bcswM3yeU — Dan (@danbakes) December 31, 2019

This picture just in from family boarding boat in #Mallacoota #MallacootaFires approx time of photo 9:45am pic.twitter.com/WJEQScDp9f — Bradley Deacon 🇦🇺 (@BradleyWDeacon) December 30, 2019

A local who witnessed the sky changing colour added,

It was blowing out to a gale for a point and then... it’s pitch black. And then the sky went red. We thought it was a fire front about to run over the top of us.

10:30am update from Dad at the wharf in Mallacoota - “fire front not far away” #Mallacoota #bushfirecrisis pic.twitter.com/MvgeiZqujM — bluesfestblues (@bluesfestblues) December 30, 2019

Due to the insane fires, a lot of people were asked to jump in the ocean to save themselves from radiant heat.

[T]hey wanted us to get into the water, get against that [rock] wall. So we were ready to jump in. It's got oysters and stuff, not the greatest thing to do and everyone was all along the edge, ready to go, and, of course, when, you know, when that sky went red, it looked like what we’ve been looking at when we saw the fire coming.

Sister in a BRIGHT ORANGE work suit blending in with the #Mallacoota sky pic.twitter.com/SfK93GhbUU — Brendan (@brendanh_au) December 30, 2019

A lot of people on Twitter reacted to this deadly event.

Looking at this makes me realise it won't be right celebrating the new years. — ErhanLFC (@ErdzLfc83) December 31, 2019

Unfortunately most people will only start to care when it’s THEIR home on fire. — David Iskra (@IskraDavidPhoto) December 31, 2019

I'm so sad for those fleeing😢 — Karen (@KarenBoles) December 31, 2019

This isn't our new normal... Our new normal is a climate crisis spiraling out of control because we refuse to do anything about it. — Tom Crinstam (@THCrinstam) December 31, 2019

Mother Nature's fury. We have not cherished her. 😢 — Karen (@KarenBoles) December 31, 2019

Unbelievable... shouldn’t be happening... — ga6za w (@scouseroz) December 31, 2019

An estimated 480 million animals have died in the widespread blaze in Australia.