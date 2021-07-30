With Tokyo Olympics around, we see all the athletes striving hard to win. In a recent video getting viral on social media, you will be thrilled to see how Jessica Fox fixed her kayak during an Olympic event.

Jessica Fox, an Australian slalom canoeist, won gold in the women's C1 canoe slalom and bronze in the canoe slalom K1 final. During the event, she used a condom to fix her kayak. And this also helped her win a bronze medal.

In the video she posted on TikTok, she captioned it saying, "Bet you never knew condoms could be used for kayak repairs."

The TikTok video has gone viral among various social media platforms. Have a look.

Netizens are impressed and praising this Jugaad of her.

According to a report in NDTV, "The distributed condoms are not meant to be used at the Olympic Village. Instead, they are supposed to be brought back by athletes to their respective home countries and to help them support the campaign to raise awareness (about HIV/AIDS).

Who knew a condom could be this useful for her to win a medal in Olympics.