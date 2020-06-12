Guys, I know you have a million things to take care of right now, but I have one very important news.

Porotta is not roti.

It is important, trust me.

Because intelligent people who take financial decisions for the country, have said that 18% GST will be applied on porotta, as compared to 5% on roti.

No joke, the Authority for Advance Rulings (Karnataka bench) has ruled that those two things don't fall under the same category and so, I guess we have to accept that they don't.

Not just this, AAR is apparently 'angry' that roti has become an umbrella term that 'can cover different types of Indian breads'.

In its ruling the AAR said:

The products under heading 1905 (rotis) are already prepared or completely cooked products, they are ready-to-use food preparations. On the other hand, porotta need to be heated before consumption. On this ground, AAR held that porotta do not merit classification under heading 1905 and are not covered by Entry 99A.

Now let's just say Twitter is not impressed by this development.

Roti: 5% GST.

Parota: 18% GST.

Hmm, that would place Naan and Kulcha at 28%.

(No way I'm even looking at Butter Naan and Rumali Roti) — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 12, 2020

New GST ruling,



Roti/Chapatti : 5% GST

Porotta : 18% GST

"Parota" is not "Roti" because unlike rotis which are ready to eat, Porotas need to be heated before consumption.



GST Authorities under the aegis of Ld. FM are working overtime to make tax regime simpler & uncomplicated. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 12, 2020

Both porotta& roti made frm wheat/maida,Only difference is their way ofcooking. Still, as per new GST rule, porotta should be subjected to 18%GST while 5% slab for roti.Why?



Roti is north Indian and porotta is South Indian. That's food fascism.#handsoffporotta pic.twitter.com/8SERG5YIGQ — DR AMARINDER S MALHI MBBS/MD/DM/AP AIIMS NEW DELHI (@drasmalhi) June 12, 2020

18% GST for this and stuffed parathas are not taxed the same. Rotis at 5% with an illogical explanation to justify.



This is the government proving their bias and bigotry, and trying to put us down. They cant win elections here, hence this is how they retaliate.#HandsOffPorotta https://t.co/LGmoM5x6Pl — Arya 🌹 (@RantingDosa) June 12, 2020

"18% GST" on Parota😂



Indian Families: pic.twitter.com/A8jC7e2ntq — Abu Talib Zaidi (@sazaidi78) June 12, 2020

Wowww... So Chappatti and Rotis only 5% GST (essential item) while Kerala Porottas will carry 18% GST (luxury item).



What's next? Appam and Pazhampori having 28% GST?#HandsOffPorotta — Advaid അദ്വൈത് 🌹 (@Advaidism) June 12, 2020

"An injustice anywhere is an injustice everywhere"



- Martin L Jr#HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/8wrcTEmRDl — Surumi❤️ (@aami___) June 12, 2020

You cant dictate us what to eat and you cant increase the price of what we like to eat. Whatever authority of Karnataka, take your #HandsOffPorotta.. pic.twitter.com/wy87SsrtFj — The Saudade Guy🌹 (@arunrajpaul) June 12, 2020

Its POROTTA , not parotta.



Porotta is the king of Indian breads.



Parotta is an offspring between a lion and a rat. #HandsOffPorotta — Elina 🌹 (@LawyerInBaking) June 12, 2020

Who's starting the revolution?