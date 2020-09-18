They say, necessity is the mother of all inventions.

And, it's true. Take this instance for example.

This pani puri vending machine that minimises contact between the seller and the customer has become a huge hit on the internet.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted a video of a pani puri shop in Raipur that dispensed flavoured water automatically. How cool is that!

In the video, a customer is seen using the vending machine to add different flavours of water like garlic, khatta meetha and dhaniya pudina to his puri and in case you still haven't noticed the name of the stall, it's called the 'Touch Me Not Pani Puri' (so apt).

One random capture made him famous. pic.twitter.com/9jHJvTgtMg — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) September 17, 2020

Also, with social distancing being the new normal, this innovative vending machine might just be the answer to our chaat cravings that we haven't been able to fulfill, owning to the pandemic.

This amazing jugaad has won praises online.

Yes,is samay itne innovative idea ke saath ek gupchup wala hygiene ka Dhyan rakh Raha https://t.co/f1m60Oeaix sab street vendors Ko follow karna chahiye.thanks for sharing sir,,Howz the taste ,:) — Aradhana Mishra (@Aradhan31956651) September 16, 2020

Always Problems shows the way of inventions. — MOHD DAUD (@farooqui_daud) September 15, 2020

Aatamnirbhar bharat https://t.co/RdPwzFsGWA — Berojgar Shubham saini (@Shubham64013000) September 17, 2020

Wow!!! Been avoiding street food for so long now but that's where i am going today😍 was missing panipuri so much😋❤ #Panipuri #Raipur https://t.co/CTIQLRZbGY — Parmeet Kaur (@SPN_Leeza) September 17, 2020

Very innovative and thoughtful, indeed!