We all have the right to dream irrespective of where we come from. The harder we work, the lesser the space between our dreams and reality gets.

Manya Singh, Miss India 2020 Runner-Up, is just the right inspiration for anyone who is scared to dream big.

Manya's father is an auto-rickshaw driver. She struggled hard to give herself a better future. From not being able to pay her school fees and afford books to being neglected by fellow classmates for being an auto driver's daughter, Manya has seen it all during childhood.

After somehow completing her schooling in UP, Manya joined Mumbai’s Thakur College of Science and Commerce. Currently, she is preparing to pursue Management Studies.

Soon after winning the beauty paegent, Manya shared a photo of her parents holding a newspaper with Manya’s picture on winning the crown.

Earlier in December 2020, the official Instagram account of Femina Miss India, shared a post where Manya described her struggles growing up.

I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep. I've spent many afternoons walking for miles on end. My blood, sweat, and tears have amalgamated into courage to pursue my dreams.

Things weren't easy for her family back then. Her parents had to mortgage her mother's jewellery in order to pay her exam fees.

At 16, Manya worked as a dishwasher at a Pizza Hut store in the evening and at a call centre during night to support her family. She appeared for her 10th boards while working at the pizza chain and even scored an 80% aggregate.

Talking of those days, she recalled how she used to walk miles just so that she could save the rickshaw fare.

Indebted to her parents, especially her mother who suffered a lot to provide for her, this is Manya's message to those who dare to dream.

I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother, and my young brother and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams.

Ever since her big win, netizens are talking about her journey.

Just beautiful ❤️🌸



Manya Singh, a rickshaw driver's daughter from Uttar Pradesh won Miss India 2020 runner-up crown. pic.twitter.com/BcFgBpSopY — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) February 11, 2021

Inspirational Journey 👍🏻https://t.co/swecVmMXhQ — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) February 12, 2021

What an amazingly inspiring story.

Hats off to Manya Singh for her courage and perseverance to reach this place.

More power and luck to her — Zbsky (@Zbsky2) February 12, 2021

She show the world that nothing is impossible 💫 https://t.co/zZnCn0blyA — Athira R Nair (@ARamachandraj) February 12, 2021

Congratulations miss india 2020. Your journey is inspiring . always dream big and work hard for it. #manyasingh pic.twitter.com/nEDGKEnUnU — LOVE MATTERS 🌪️👑🐯🖤🦦 (@marierose362) February 12, 2021

Way to go girl!