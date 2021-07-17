While some of us lose hope of getting a job during a pandemic, this story of Avnish Chhikara is a perfect example of how hard work and persistence pay off.

22-year-old Avnish is a student from Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, in Sonipat. He is the son of a farmer-cum-driver of Kraweri village.

Avinsh was offered a job at Amazon, making his parents really proud by getting this life changing opportunity. He is a B-Tech graduate who arranged his fees by giving home tuitions and, now he has a job in amazon with an annual package of 67 lakh.

He studied 10 hours a day after his engineering classes and, that is when he applied for an internship in Amazon during the pandemic at a monthly stipend of Rs 2,40 lakh. Later, he was offered a job and, he claims that his pay is expected to increase to Rs 1 crore in the coming year.

He told Times of India, "There were times when I had no money to pay my university fees, but I managed somehow, partially by giving tuitions."

DCRUST vice-chancellor Prof Anayath, was proud that a student from modest background had achieved this feat by his hard work and determination. He also hopes that other students should take inspiration from Avnish's story and strive for greater things.

He hopes to inspire other students with his hard work and dedication.