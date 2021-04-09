3 years ago, Rupal Gupta and her husband Yogesh Gupta had a son, who they named Ayaansh. The little boy was adored immensely but there was one thing that kept bothering them. His body posture.

Ayaansh's neck would fall on the other side while being breast-fed and this raised serious concerns. After noticing this, and other such things, the parents consulted the doctors who ran some tests over a couple of months.

At the end of which, they informed that Ayaansh was suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

SMA is a lethal disease, which reduces a child's life-expectancy to 4-5 years. As anyone can imagine, this news came as a shock to the parents, and for a long time, they did not know how to deal with it. In an interview given to The News Minute, Ayaansh's father, Yogesh said:

We were shattered to hear the results. We broke down. We had no clue how we would be able to find a solution to the crisis. We were told that kids with SMA have a life expectancy of only around four to five years. We were told that this disease had a cure but the cost of which 99% of people wouldn’t be able to afford. Not the rarity of the disease and the medicine, but also its affordability pained us.

As mentioned by Yogesh, the biggest hurdle in the treatment of SMA is the high cost of the medicines. To give you a specific idea, Ayaansh would need a drug named Zolgensma, which is only sold in the US and costs ₹16 crores. Apart from that, additional ₹6 crores have to be paid as taxes.

This is an unimaginably huge amount for the couple. Yogesh is the only earning member in the family as Rupal quit her job to take care of Ayaansh - and the child's current treatment itself is really expensive.

They haven't lost hope, though, and are expecting to raise funds for their kid. They have already received ₹4.27 crores and are appealing to the government, the NGOs, and the people to contribute for treatment that could possibly save Ayaansh's life.

Pls try and see if you can help!! Thank you 🙏 https://t.co/jA9cH9TdGp — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 13, 2021

They are also in touch with the parents of a child named Teera, who also suffered from SMA and had the ₹6 crores taxes waived off by the government.

Yesterday, Ayaansh's fund got 968 donations (highest single day ever) totalling to ₹8.96 lacs in one day. Thank you @sakshijoshii Mam for an undaunting support🙏.If we have funds flowing at this rate, Zolgensma won't be far for #Ayaansh. #DonateToAyaanshhttps://t.co/rHjq4Y0LPh pic.twitter.com/UfS744ybhO — AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) April 9, 2021

It's heartbreaking to see the couple in this constant state of misery, and if you wish to contribute, to help them in whatever way possible, these are methods you can use:

1. Visit this website to make the payment: Impact Guru.



2. The same website for Paytm (android users): Impact Guru.





3. NEFT / IMPS / RTGS (Only from Indian banks)



Account number: 700701717157379



Account name: Ayaansh Gupta



IFSC code: YESB0CMSNOC











No treatment esp for babies should cost ₹16 Cr. Never, ever! Our baby needs your help. Pls #RT, follow @FightsSma and help spread this to every corner of the globe. Pls donate at:https://t.co/3dBx9AL4xl pic.twitter.com/TFwCcXwppg — AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) April 5, 2021

Please try to do your bit, no amount is small amount.