A man was badly beaten by a group of young men for allegedly kissing his wife in public while bathing in the Saryu river in Ayodhya. The shocking video of the incident has gone viral over social media.
In the said video, the man can be seen brutally dragged from the river. As the wife tries to protect her husband, a large crowd overpowers the couple, and the man is badly thrashed thereafter.
अयोध्या: सरयू में स्नान के दौरान एक आदमी ने अपनी पत्नी को किस कर लिया. फिर आज के रामभक्तों ने क्या किया, देखें: pic.twitter.com/hG0Y4X3wvO— Suneet Singh (@Suneet30singh) June 22, 2022
While talking to PTI, a Police officer mentioned that the exact date of the incident remains unconfirmed. However, some people claim that the incident took place in Ram ki Paudi Ghat on Tuesday. The police have begun investigating the matter.
We are investigating the matter and trying to find the couple and the miscreants who attacked them.
As per reports, no complaints about the incident have been registered so far. Police are trying to identify the couple, and will be ready to take proper legal action if an FIR is lodged.
Here's how Twitter users who regretted the incident reacted on this horrific video.
Ye jo bechare ko maar rahe hai wo sab mor ke aansu se paida hue hain. Isiliye biwi ko kiss karne me bura lag raha inhe.— Shahbaz Alam (@shahbaz8809) June 22, 2022
If the couple were foreigners and doing the same the very people who are hitting the couple would’ve taken selfies with them. Live and let live applies with terms and conditions— ironaorta (@TheRationalNat1) June 22, 2022
it happens only in our country— arif (@Arifsiddique9) June 22, 2022
every where and any where u can witness as one person is beaten by mobs