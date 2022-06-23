A man was badly beaten by a group of young men for allegedly kissing his wife in public while bathing in the Saryu river in Ayodhya. The shocking video of the incident has gone viral over social media.

In the said video, the man can be seen brutally dragged from the river. As the wife tries to protect her husband, a large crowd overpowers the couple, and the man is badly thrashed thereafter.

अयोध्या: सरयू में स्नान के दौरान एक आदमी ने अपनी पत्नी को किस कर लिया. फिर आज के रामभक्तों ने क्या किया, देखें: pic.twitter.com/hG0Y4X3wvO — Suneet Singh (@Suneet30singh) June 22, 2022

While talking to PTI, a Police officer mentioned that the exact date of the incident remains unconfirmed. However, some people claim that the incident took place in Ram ki Paudi Ghat on Tuesday. The police have begun investigating the matter.

We are investigating the matter and trying to find the couple and the miscreants who attacked them.

As per reports, no complaints about the incident have been registered so far. Police are trying to identify the couple, and will be ready to take proper legal action if an FIR is lodged.

Here's how Twitter users who regretted the incident reacted on this horrific video.

Ye jo bechare ko maar rahe hai wo sab mor ke aansu se paida hue hain. Isiliye biwi ko kiss karne me bura lag raha inhe. — Shahbaz Alam (@shahbaz8809) June 22, 2022

If the couple were foreigners and doing the same the very people who are hitting the couple would’ve taken selfies with them. Live and let live applies with terms and conditions — ironaorta (@TheRationalNat1) June 22, 2022

Pehle to vha yeh nhi krna chahiye tha... Par agar vha koi chetavni nahi likhi thi to use galat nahi keh skte. Agar koi Warning vgera ka board lga tha to is cheej ke line fine rakho or vasoolo . Teesra yeh sab ke sab ko pakad ke jail me dalo — Nishant Bhardwaj 🚜 (@Ni_sh_an_t_) June 22, 2022

it happens only in our country

every where and any where u can witness as one person is beaten by mobs — arif (@Arifsiddique9) June 22, 2022

To kya hua Kiss to Apni Biwi ko hei kiya hena fir itna Hungary kyu bhai? — chetan sharma SUPPORT (@chetan_support) June 22, 2022

Aap ko comments dekh kar pata chalega ki kitne log violence ko defend kar rahe hain. Jaise har jagah violence create karne ki inko aazadi mili ho. Horrible. — Saba (@me_in_smoke) June 22, 2022

Yeh kya chal raha hai mtlb kisi ko bhi pakdo aur peetlo — Rubalpreet (@Rubal_sandha1) June 23, 2022

