Some people sincerely work for the betterment of society without making any noise or publicity. And, one such person who is being hailed as the 'most generous man' is Wipro Founder and Chairman, Azim Premji.

Source: www.indiatoday.in

As per the 7th Edition of EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020, he donated ₹22 crores per day to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. 

In fact, he has made a total donation of ₹7,904 crores through his foundation and his company Wipro and Wipro Enterprises.

He is one of the wealthiest men in India but he has given back to society and donated a large part of his wealth for philanthropic causes. 

He made the highest donation by any philanthropist in this country. And, he did all this without any media publicity. 

People on social media are praising him for his generosity, integrity and humility. He is being dubbed as a role model and a true leader. 

We salute him for all that he has done. 