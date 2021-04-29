Some people sincerely work for the betterment of society without making any noise or publicity. And, one such person who is being hailed as the 'most generous man' is Wipro Founder and Chairman, Azim Premji.

As per the 7th Edition of EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020, he donated ₹22 crores per day to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In fact, he has made a total donation of ₹7,904 crores through his foundation and his company Wipro and Wipro Enterprises.

Wipro Chairman #AzimPremji Donated Rs 22 Crore Per Day to Tackle Covid Pandemic pic.twitter.com/VdhKvdpjPv — Anas Choudhary (@AnasTahir321) April 29, 2021

He is one of the wealthiest men in India but he has given back to society and donated a large part of his wealth for philanthropic causes.

He made the highest donation by any philanthropist in this country. And, he did all this without any media publicity.

Azim Premji is a role model for Indian philanthropy. https://t.co/Ckv8tFFQNZ — Rolee Kachru (@Rolee_Kachru) April 28, 2021

People on social media are praising him for his generosity, integrity and humility. He is being dubbed as a role model and a true leader.

Heroism is not a one time act.



#AzimPremji — Arpit Singh (@ArpitSi55545798) April 29, 2021

Immense respect for #AzimPremji and his foundation. Truly Inspiring. — Asif Khan (@_asif) April 29, 2021

Need more human beings like him. Always there in times of need with actions not just words! Always using his position to do what’s right! #AzimPremji 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/06EQj9wRnJ — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) April 29, 2021

Biig Salute #AzimPremji Sir 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💫💫💫💫

Wipro Chairman Azim Premji Donated has donated ₹7,904crs till date, which comes to ₹22 Crore Per Day to Tackle Covid Pandemic in the country @Wiprohttps://t.co/t7WOAkm1cx — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 29, 2021

Real hero's emerge during tough times .

Thank you for your contribution during this Difficult times sir.

More power to you

#AzimPremji @RishadPremji pic.twitter.com/RZLgRzqvW9 — Sasidhar.V (@sasidharv1) April 29, 2021

Always count on himhttps://t.co/DMy6hRY8Az — Mariappan (@nsmariappan) April 29, 2021

Rs 7,904 crore!!



Yes, that is the exact amount donated by #AzimPremji to save Indians during corona crisis, the highest donation by any philanthropist in thus country.🙏 — Kavita Sen (@1mkavita) April 29, 2021

Can we please make #azimpremji our Prime Minister ? Please ? — Anuj (@violinmirage) April 28, 2021

This man is real gem. He always works for betterment of society. He is Azim in real senses! #AzimPremji — Aamir Choudhary (@AmirChoudhary07) April 29, 2021

Huge Respect and Salute to This Man #AzimPremji The Man Beyond the Billions✌️🤲 May God bless him Always... https://t.co/FKO0ekpqmF pic.twitter.com/22VjhrdJge — Mr.A (@SRKs_Superstar) April 29, 2021

#AzimPremji #wipro

thank you sir for contributing towards the cause.

others billionaire must learn from him pic.twitter.com/qDn9PFX4YZ — UPSC Civil Services (@UpscCivil) April 29, 2021

We salute him for all that he has done.