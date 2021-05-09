Ever since the pandemic has started, we have seen a barrage of 'scientific opinions' from people of all fields. Which can only be termed as unfortunate because most of these suggestions/views don't make sense.

While others are simply insensitive.

For instance, in a video, Baba Ramdev stressing how the universe is filled with oxygen and so, he doesn't understand when people 'complain' about the lack of it. His exact words:

Marte hain aise hi. Arey, bhagwaan ne muft mein oxygen de rakhi hai. (People say) oxygen ki kami pad rahi hai...bhagwaan ne saara bramhmand bhar rakha hai oxyegn se...le toh le.

Then he proceeds to point towards his nostrils, saying that people crying about oxygen cylinders, should know that they have two in their bodies.

Bahar cylinder dhoondh rahe hain, tu apne bheetar 2 cylinder laga rakhe hain..."cylinder kam pad gaye".

Mocking the patients, he ends his 'speech' with a comment on how people are "spreading negativity" by saying that there are no beds in the hospitals or space in the crematoriums.

Now, one would want to tell Baba Ramdev about the way a virus works - and the way the state doesn't - but it doesn't seem like he has the intellect or the empathy to understand either, so...

Here are a few reactions on the video.

Why even have hospitals? https://t.co/m3Ra6H1SkO — Kautuk Srivastava (@Cowtuk) May 8, 2021

Such nonsense. And very dangerous too if anyone is listening to him and taking it seriously. If your oxygen falls below 92-94, seek medical help immediately, it’s an emergency. — Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) May 8, 2021

Here is our contemporary rendition biological oxygen plant, which exists only in India. @yogrishiramdev ap hain to India hai👍 https://t.co/jD1SDNdL93 — Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah (@CalmPhrases) May 8, 2021

This is beyond insensitive. Disgusting https://t.co/l44L59d04C — Sunishth Goyal (@SunishthGoyal) May 8, 2021

New knowledge.

"The whole universe is full of oxygen"#OxygenEmergency https://t.co/Q51lZDoJ07 — Kabiz bakhsh (@867f3642b75b4a9) May 8, 2021

Listen to #BabaRamdev make light of India's struggles during the #COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/EcSbWgTIiK — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) May 8, 2021

Frauds like these should be charged with spreading misinformation and endangering lives. https://t.co/Ps4cY1G0N0 — uᴉɐssnɥ ɟᴉɥsɐʞ (@NullPointer____) May 8, 2021

Ramdev who peddled the Coronil "Covid cure", mocks at and blames victims of Covid-19, saying they just don't know how to breathe properly, and therefore spread negativity and complain of shortage of oxygen and cremation sites. https://t.co/NFBm8SDmre — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) May 8, 2021

abhi issko medical emergency hogi to sabse pahle hospital jaiyga.....apne marketing kerne ka naya tarika dekh reha Hai......maut isse bhi aaiyge...... — Manoj Sagar (@sagar00733) May 8, 2021

लोगो की मौत का मजाक उड़ाता लाला रामदेव।जहां एकतरफ लोग करोना से तबाह और बर्बाद हो रहें हैं,वहीं लाला रामदेव देश की जनता के जख्मों पर नमक छिड़क रहा है

शर्मनाक!pic.twitter.com/auRUrzOkD9 — Saddam Sheikh (@SaddamShaikh660) May 8, 2021

It's so shameful that ppl like him spreading misinformation are given these huge platforms vis-à-vis @drkafeelkhan whose voices are subsided.



Only if this mic was with Dr. kafeel, we wudn't have been losing our family ! — Puja Ibadat Kaur Williams (@DConquered) May 8, 2021

While the date as to when this 'live' show aired is unclear, it is apparently from one of his sessions on channel Aastha, as part of his 'Yog Gram' series.

Seeing as he has uncanny convincing powers, I find it necessary to reiterate that while yoga is very helpful in keeping one's body healthy, it is not a medical procedure. That means in times of crises, anulom vilom won't help a patient breathe.

Endless stupidity.