Genetic deformities, growth obstructions and mechanical forces are some of the many factors that can impact a baby in the uterus during its development stage. However, for a couple in Madhya Pradesh's Javra district, child-bearing complications reached new heights.

Their baby was born with two heads and three hands, with the third hand being placed towards the back and between the two faces.

Given the severity and convoluted nature of the rare incident, the baby was immediately transferred to MY Hospital in Indore.

According to pediatric surgeon Dr Brijesh Lahoti, the condition is called dicephalic parapagus. "It is a rare form of partial twinning with two heads side by side on one torso. Such cases are rare and the condition of babies remains uncertain especially in the initial days due to which we have kept them under observation. We have not planned for any surgery on the patient.”

Currently, the child is placed in the ICU wing of MY Hospital.