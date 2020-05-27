If there is anything the lockdown has done, it has revealed the fragility of the system our country runs on.

Day after day, deaths of the underprivileged are reported from various parts of India in what seems like a crisis there is no solution for.

In one such heartbreaking incident, a woman was found lying dead on a railway platform as her kid - oblivious to the fact that his mother has passed away - could be seen playing with the cloth her body was covered with.

She died due to hunger.

The video was shared by Twitter user Kavish and is reportedly from Muzaffarpur, Bihar. It is now being retweeted by people, some of whom are also offering help to the child.

While the coronavirus remains the common enemy for the world, there are many additional fights to be fought by the underprivileged. 

When will this end?