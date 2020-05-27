If there is anything the lockdown has done, it has revealed the fragility of the system our country runs on.

Day after day, deaths of the underprivileged are reported from various parts of India in what seems like a crisis there is no solution for.

In one such heartbreaking incident, a woman was found lying dead on a railway platform as her kid - oblivious to the fact that his mother has passed away - could be seen playing with the cloth her body was covered with.

She died due to hunger.

The video was shared by Twitter user Kavish and is reportedly from Muzaffarpur, Bihar. It is now being retweeted by people, some of whom are also offering help to the child.

A part of your soul will die when you see this. I am angry, I will not point fingers, but I will not forget this. Right now, can anyone help with information about the child? I would like to ensure the child’s future is looked after. https://t.co/t1GuntqrUG — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 27, 2020

This is so heartbreaking.. toddler tries to get into reassuring cover of sheet wrapped over his mother, not knowing mother is no more... Said to be from railway station at Muzaffarpur #Bihar — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) May 27, 2020

My god 😭😭 I hope someone was with them — samiksha mishra wadhwa (@SamikshaWadhwa) May 26, 2020

My friend @Sanjay97odisha is taking care of this one. — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) May 27, 2020

I just can not believe this happening. If it is true, something needs to be done, so that No one dies like this. What about these two small kids ?? What mistakes they have done to loose their mother like this. Is there any responsibility N accountability in #India #RIP — Colonel SK Padhi (R) 🇮🇳 INDIA 1ST 🇮🇳 (@HAPPY_ARMY_MAN) May 26, 2020

This is so sad. Hope the authorities took care of the children at least — samanwayaet (@samanwaya_et) May 27, 2020

Any contact detail or address? — Shadab Moizee (@shadabmoizee) May 27, 2020