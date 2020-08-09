Over the last few months, Mumbai Police has been investigating the case of acquiring 'fake followers and likes.' They have investigated at least 20 people. One of them being rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia a.ka Badshah.



As per sources, Badshah has admitted that he gave ₹72 lakh to get YouTube views to set a world record for the most views in 24 hours. The video in question is "Pagal Hai."



Although according to PTI, Badshah has denied any such claims. He commented that:



Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I’ve categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them.

Reportedly, on Saturday, the rapper was questioned again and will be called for the same on Sunday too.

The police have caught hold of one person after a complaint was lodged by Bhumi Trivedi, a Bollywood playback singer. She had complained that someone had created a fake profile of hers and were contacting other celebrities with similar offers.



Reportedly, The CIU got behind the case and it is said to have international consequences.

As of now, the Police are looking into at least 100 Social Media Marketing firms along with 54 portals across India.

