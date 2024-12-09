Balenciaga has once again managed to do what it does best – spark a chaotic debate online. Their latest launch, the Zero shoes, part of their Fall 2025 collection, has sent netizens spiraling. But not because everyone loves them. Nope. The internet is collectively losing it over the minimalist design of these foam-based, slide-sandal hybrids, and the comments are pure gold.

What’s The Deal With These Shoes?

Balenciaga’s Zero shoes are being called a mix of slides, sandals, and barefoot shoes. Think foam construction, narrow footbeds, and grooves for your toes. Oh, and don’t forget the tabi-style socks, because that’s apparently the “added flair” they come with. Available in black, white, tan, and dark brown, these kicks seem to be for anyone who wants to look like they’re barefoot but in high fashion.

The Internet’s Verdict? Well, It’s Complicated.

When Adrian Marc Perrot Garin, a sneaker designer with Balenciaga, dropped pictures of the Zero shoes on Instagram, the post went viral instantly. But not in the way brands usually hope. Here’s a peek at the comments. One user said, “They’re really trying to figure out how to charge the absolute most, for the absolute least.” Another said, “Bro, this is peak capitalism disguised as fashion.” One commented, “I’m crying. Are we all barefoot now, but make it designer?”

Meanwhile, over on X (formerly Twitter), the debate raged on. While a few fashionistas were hyped about trying this unconventional footwear, the majority questioned if Balenciaga had taken less is more a little too literally.

Whether you’d rock these shoes or not, one thing’s clear, Balenciaga is staying true to its reputation for being unapologetically avant-garde. And honestly, stirring up this much chatter might just be part of the brand’s marketing genius.

What do you think? Are these shoes fashion-forward, or just foam with a price tag? Let’s hear it!