Supercars have become very common in major Indian cities, however, due to heavy traffic and ignorance of traffic rules we often witness road accidents caused due to these blazing fast vehicles.

A similar incident took place in Bangalore last Sunday where a man, driving a Lamborghini Gallardo lost control and crashed his car into a traffic police kiosk. According to CarToq, Sunny Sabharwal, a 28-year-old man was driving his car when he lost his control at the CTO Circle at about 2:30 PM.

The car hit the kiosk at a very high speed due to which the wall of the kiosk broke down. After the incident, Sabharwal immediately abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene. However, he later came back to click pictures with the damaged kiosk, which he later posted on social media.

Video footage which was taken by another motorist on the road clearly shows the whole incident. After the incident, the police arrested the owner and seized the vehicle too. The vehicle involved in the accident is said to be a limited edition Lamborghini Gallardo which was launched in 2013.

Vehicle owners will have to understand that road safety is their responsibility until then we will keep witnessing such incidents in the future also.